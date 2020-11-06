Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden addresses safety concerns in a letter to parents as COVID-19 cases continue to rise within schools

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden sent a letter to parents on Friday, Nov. 6, noting for the second time in the past month that the school community has not been as careful when it comes to COVID-19 safety measures, leading to a further rise in cases among students and staff.

In his letter, Bearden expresses a concern that, if students do not go back to following safety measures, more schools in the district could be forced to temporarily close. Lambert High School became the first school that the district had to close for two weeks starting on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

During that same week, Oct. 26-30, FCS reported 45 active COVID-19 cases among the now 41,296 face-to-face students and staff, the highest number of cases the district has seen in one week so far. The district also reported that 2.4% of the population had been quarantined that week, which would be approximately 991 students and staff.

As of Thursday, Oct. 5, the school district had reported another 41 active cases this week.