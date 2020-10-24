Forsyth County School leaders ask for parents’ help as they see ‘decline in the number of students wearing a mask’

Forsyth County school leaders are asking parents and community members to work together to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following safety guidelines, noting that students and staff are urged to wear face masks at school.

Letters from Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden and school principals throughout the county warning about the continued safety measures have come in light of a spike in COVID-19 cases in county schools in the past week.

Although numbers are still low compared to neighboring counties and districts, FCS saw 33 total current COVID-19 cases among face-to-face students and staff — the highest number of cases since students first went back to school in mid-August.

According to the district’s website, 16 of these cases were within county high schools — with more than half of those being Lambert High School students and staff. Another nine cases were reported from elementary schools, and eight were reported from middle schools.

In a letter to parents on Friday, Bearden noted that 1.3%, which is 426, of the student population, were quarantined on Wednesday due to direct exposure.

Many parents in the county have taken to social media in the last week to share concerns of students at the schools no longer following guidelines as they should.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of backlash from the school community, said that their kids have noticed both a lack of students and staff members wearing masks at school.

Bearden acknowledged the issue in his letter that he addressed to parents on Friday, reminding students and staff of the importance of wearing a mask out in public.

“Masks are still an expectation for all students and staff unless a disability prevents an individual from wearing one,” Bearden wrote. “We are experiencing a decline in the number of students wearing a mask during the school day. Most show up at school with a mask but wind up taking it off or wearing it around their neck. Most medical experts continue to impress upon all of us that wearing a mask helps to mitigate the spread of the virus.”



