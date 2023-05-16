These Forsyth County students are on their way to breaking a world record

Students, staff and leaders at Poole’s Mill Elementary School worked to string together more than 9,000 paper airplanes Monday morning, creating a line of them through the school’s gym, PTO room and hallway.

And while the project was led by teacher Beth Moody and her fifth-grade students, the line of paper airplanes was created for much more than just a grade.

“We want to break the Guinness world record for the longest chain of paper aircraft,” the students said.