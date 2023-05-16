These Forsyth County students are on their way to breaking a world record

Students, staff and leaders at Poole’s Mill Elementary School worked to string together more than 9,000 paper airplanes Monday morning, creating a line of them through the school’s gym, PTO room and hallway.
And while the project was led by teacher Beth Moody and her fifth-grade students, the line of paper airplanes was created for much more than just a grade.
“We want to break the Guinness world record for the longest chain of paper aircraft,” the students said.
Principal Kristen Glass said the kids were first inspired to try to break a world record at the beginning of the school year when they found out another student had helped to break one before. The class immediately started looking for ways they could all work together to break one themselves.
That chance came when Moody challenged them a few months ago to create paper airplanes that could hold cargo for their unit on aeronautics. While working on the project, the kids did some research on what world records related to paper airplanes have been set.
As it turns out, there are many. From the furthest paper airplane flight to the most paper airplanes thrown into watermelons in one minute, the kids went through a long list of some impressive and some silly records until they found the one they felt they could achieve together.
Currently, the record for longest chain of paper aircraft is held by Reckitt Benckiser, who created a chain measuring 6,317 feet in Turkey in 2016. When the kids came to Moody with the idea of breaking the record, she was excited to see how they could pull it off.
“I want kids to have ownership over their learning, and I said, ‘As long as we can find educational value in what you're learning from this project, if you want to proceed and do it, we’ll do it,’” Moody said. “So I thought it was fantastic.”
From there, the kids started planning how they would make so many paper airplanes and put them together before the end of the year.
“They laid out the entire thing,” Glass said. “Brought me the proposal of what it was going to involve and how to do it.”
They ended up getting the entire school involved, asking each student to make paper airplanes using recycled paper taken from recycling bins throughout the school. The kids went to classrooms during the day to also teach younger students why recycling is important before showing them how paper airplanes are made.
After the airplanes were made, Moody said it took her and other staff members more than 3 hours to move them all into the gym where they used yarn to tie them all together.
The string of airplanes went up and down the gym, out into the hallway, up and down the PTO room and up the hallway again.
Forsyth County Manager David McKee helped by walking through and counting each of the airplanes while county staff took video of Assistant County Manager Barry Lucas using a measuring wheel to count the length of the string.
After a second count, McKee and Lucas announced the kids had done it — with the string measuring out to be a total of 6,534 feet with 9,091 airplanes attached.
To make it official, Moody said she must send the video of Lucas measuring the string to Guinness to verify the record was broken according to the organization’s rules. But no matter the results, Moody is proud of her students and the work they did to make this project into a reality.
“They really bought into getting this done as a team,” Moody said.