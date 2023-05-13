These Forsyth County students were chosen as 2023 National Merit Scholars

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation named eight Forsyth County students as 2023 National Merit Scholars on Wednesday, May 10, earning each of them $2,500 for college.



Each of the high school seniors was chosen out of a pool of 15,000 nationwide finalists, all of whom were judged in each state to “have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” according to a press release.

A committee made up of college admissions officers and high school counselors chose the final 2023 scholars after reviewing students’ academic records, PSAT and NMSQT scores, contributions and leadership in school activities, essays submitted to the committee and recommendations from school officials.