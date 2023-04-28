These Forsyth County students were named Coca-Cola Scholars

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation chose three Forsyth County students as members of the 35th class of Coca-Cola Scholars this year.
Seniors Vinayah Menon, Prajwal Saokar and Sahil Sood, all from Lambert High School, have each been awarded the $20,000 college scholarship for their exemplary leadership, service and academics.
Chosen as three of 150 scholars nationwide from an application pool of more than 91,000, the Lambert students also had the opportunity to attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta from April 13-16, where they participated in the Coca-Cola Leadership Development Institute led by program alumni.
Overall, the foundation awarded $3.1 million in college scholarships to high school seniors this year. And with the addition of this 2023 class, it has provided more than 6,750 scholarships to students across the U.S. over the course of 35 years.
A joint effort by Coca-Cola bottlers across the country, including Lawrenceville Coca-Cola Bottling Company and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the nation.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
Learn more at www.coca-colascholarsfoundation.org.