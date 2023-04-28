These Forsyth County students were named Coca-Cola Scholars

Chosen as three of 150 scholars nationwide from an application pool of more than 91,000, the Lambert students also had the opportunity to attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta from April 13-16, where they participated in the Coca-Cola Leadership Development Institute led by program alumni.

Overall, the foundation awarded $3.1 million in college scholarships to high school seniors this year. And with the addition of this 2023 class, it has provided more than 6,750 scholarships to students across the U.S. over the course of 35 years.