This proposed policy could expedite removal process for books ‘harmful to minors’ in Forsyth County Schools

Forsyth County Schools plans to pass a new policy that would allow parents to challenge materials offered in schools that are “harmful to minors” to align with new state legislation.

Chief Technology and Information Officer Mike Evans presented the proposed policy to the Board of Education at its work session on Tuesday, Sept. 13, noting that it is based on SB 226, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law in April.

The legislation is meant to help expedite the process for school materials to be reviewed and removed from either the media center or the classroom. FCS already has a book challenge policy in place for media center materials, but Evans said this proposed policy would exist alongside the current policy.

Evans explained that this new policy will “address complaints submitted by parents or permanent guardians alleging that material that is harmful to minors has been provided or is currently available to his or her child who is enrolled in this school system.”

The policy focuses more on materials that include “nudity, sexual content, sexual excitement or sadomasochistic abuse.”

To be considered “harmful to minors” the material being challenged must also meet three criteria: