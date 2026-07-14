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Georgia’s health department shares these produce safety tips amid multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak
07142026 CYCLOSPORIASIS
This photomicrograph of a fresh stool sample, which had been prepared using a 10% formalin solution, and stained with modified acid-fast stain, revealed the presence of four Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts in the field of view. The parasite causes the illness cyclosporiasis. Photo courtesy of CDC/ DPDx - Melanie Moser
The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging caution to prevent cyclosporiasis, the illness spreading across the country.