Georgia’s health department shares these produce safety tips amid multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak This photomicrograph of a fresh stool sample, which had been prepared using a 10% formalin solution, and stained with modified acid-fast stain, revealed the presence of four Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts in the field of view. The parasite causes the illness cyclosporiasis. Photo courtesy of CDC/ DPDx - Melanie Moser The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging caution to prevent cyclosporiasis, the illness spreading across the country.