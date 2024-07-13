By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UNG raises $5,700 for scholarship meant to help students “fill the gap” and pay added expenses
UNG Cumming
Photo courtesy of University of North Georgia
The University of North Georgia recently held its 2nd annual Backyard Bash to raise money for a scholarship that helps students at its Cumming Campus pay for added expenses outside of tuition.