Vickery Creek Middle School student chosen as winner in regional essay contest

A Vickery Creek Middle School student was one of 14 regional winners recently chosen as part of the Metropolitan North Georgia Water District’s 20th annual middle school essay contest.

Brooke Adams was the only middle school student in Forsyth County named as a winner in the contest, awarded for her essay focusing on the “unique nature of the region’s water resources and the critical role of water industry professionals,” according to a press release.

In the 20 years that the Metro Water District has held the essay contest, it has challenged thousands of middle school students to think more about the conservation and protection of water resources in the region.

This year, more than 500 students from across the region of 15 counties participated.

The 2021 essay contest winners include:

● Marin Zocca, The Galloway School, City of Atlanta;

● Sawyer Swift, Woodstock Middle School, Cherokee County;

● Ava Canales, Morrow Middle School, Clayton County;

● Raina Banerjee, Simpson Middle School, Cobb County;

● Piper Spier, Carolyn Barron Montessori School, Coweta County;

● District-Wide Winner: Samarth Iyengar, Kittredge Magnet School for High Achievers, DeKalb County;

● Annalyse McGhee, Stewart Middle School, Douglas County;

● District-Wide Runner-up: Katie Ferrell, Crossroads Christian School, Fayette County;

● Brooke Adams, Vickery Creek Middle School, Forsyth County;

● Hanan Rehman, Amana Academy, Fulton County;

● Jiya Mahajan, Coleman Middle School, Gwinnett County;

● Sadie Wallis, Lanier Christian Academy, Hall County;

● Zoe Tillman, Strong Rock Christian School, Henry County;

● Ella Lucas, Austin Middle School, Paulding County;

● Kaitlyn Dougherty, Young Americans Christian School, Rockdale County.