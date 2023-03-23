What happens to your plastic items put in recycling? These Forsyth elementary students might have an answer

Sophia and Ava Dhaliwal both quickly found a passion for protecting the Earth.

All it took to form that passion was for their teachers at Shiloh Point Elementary showing them videos in class about the impact plastics in the ocean can have on the environment and wildlife.

Their mom, Savina, said after the lesson, the girls came home from school and asked their parents to make some serious changes at home, including cleaning and recycling as much as possible.

But the two sisters know there is more work to do outside of their home to help the environment. To find out more, they started to do some research.

That is when they found out that the Chinese government, which for years bought plastic trash from the U.S. to be recycled and made into new products, cut back on imports of trash in 2018. Knowing this, they were curious to find out what happens to the plastic that they recycle at home now if it isn’t going to China.

“Recycling is truly important to the Earth because it decreases the amount of waste in landfills, but does our plastic really get recycled?” Sophia said. “Well, we decided to find out.”

To test exactly where their plastic recycling was going, the sisters and their mom came up with the idea to put an Apple AirTag into a regular plastic bottle and put the bottle into their recycling bin at home.