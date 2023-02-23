What the community had to say about the school board’s updated public participation policy

The Forsyth County Board of Education approved an update to its public participation policy at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, aligning with terms agreed to in a federal lawsuit.

The Mama Bears of Forsyth County, a group of local parents led by Cindy Martin and Alison Hair, filed the lawsuit last year after claiming portions of the Board’s public participation policy were unconstitutional.

The district has since agreed to a settlement that includes removing certain rules from its policy, including:

● Visitors at meetings should “conduct themselves in a respectful manner” so as not to disrupt the Board’s business.

● Every speaker should address the entire Board as a whole instead of individual members.

● Speakers should keep their remarks “civil” and avoid the use of “obscene” or “profane” language.

● “Loud and boisterous conduct or comments” by speakers at meetings are not allowed.

Aside from the removal of these rules, only minor edits were made to the policy. Despite this, the Mama Bears and other community members have continued to criticize language in the policy they have called “vague” or “subjective.”