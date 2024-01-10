By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
When Forsyth County teachers and school staff can expect to see their $1,000 retention bonuses
01102024SCHOOL BONUS
Forsyth County teachers and school staff will receive $1,000 retention bonuses on Monday, Jan. 15. - photo by FCN file photo
Forsyth County teachers and school support staff can expect to see more than just their regular paychecks next week as the school system plans to give out $1,000 retention bonuses on Monday, Jan. 15.