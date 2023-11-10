Forsyth County Schools is moving forward with a Tuesday start date in the proposed 2025-26 school calendar despite feedback from parents who would like to see the first day of school land on a Thursday.
Why the first week of school in Forsyth County looks different in proposed 2025-26 calendar
