Why the first week of school in Forsyth County looks different in proposed 2025-26 calendar
First day of school
A staff member at Settles Bridge Elementary hugs students as they get off the bus on the first day of school. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Forsyth County Schools is moving forward with a Tuesday start date in the proposed 2025-26 school calendar despite feedback from parents who would like to see the first day of school land on a Thursday.