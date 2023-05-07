Why Forsyth County Schools was named one of the best in the nation for music education

The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation named Forsyth County Schools as one of the best communities in the nation for music education.
FCS is now one of 830 school districts in the U.S. with the Best Communities for Music Education designation, which recognizes “outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education,” according to the NAMM Foundation’s website.
Now in its 24th year, the distinction is awarded to school districts that demonstrate successful efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify, FCS leaders answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for music programs and community music programs, according to a press release. The responses were then reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“We are committed to providing a well-rounded education in FCS where our students are safe, connected and thriving,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said. “Our fine arts programs are a vital component to our district’s work. We know that students who are involved in the arts perform better academically and have strong social skills. FCS is extremely proud of our music teachers and students — this award is for you! We also appreciate the exceptionally high level of commitment to the arts provided by our families and community partners.”
For more information, visit www.nammfoundation.org.