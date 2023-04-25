Why Georgia Milestones testing is important to Forsyth County Schools

In 2021, the highest participation rate on a Milestones assessment in the county was 91% in third grade and the lowest was 27% in 11th grade — compared to the 99% school officials said at the time was the usual average in FCS.

“We just had to do a lot of getting the message out there in 2021 that testing was back and that it was still required,” said Susan Norce, Assessment Coordinator for FCS.

Since the pandemic, families across the nation have questioned the importance of standardized state testing for students. But Norce said the year-end testing in Forsyth County has gone “pretty much back to normal,” with participation increasing last year and moving up to nearly pre-pandemic levels this year.

That increase in participation could be because the weight of EOCs, given at the high school level, rose back up to the usual 20% of a student’s grade. Otherwise, district leaders also made an effort to remind families of why the tests are given.

“If you think about it, it’s really feedback,” Norce said. “It’s feedback for the teachers, it’s feedback for the students, it’s feedback for the parents to see …. what the student learned. What are their strengths? What are some areas that they may need support in moving forward in the next grade or course?”

Norce tries to remind families that students do not pass or fail Milestones tests. The results simply rank students at different levels depending on how well they seem to be grasping state standards. Results identify students as beginning, developing, proficient or distinguished learners.

If a student is identified as a beginning or developing learner, Norce said that lets their teacher know for the next year that there might be some skills gaps that they need to provide support for. And if a student is identified as a distinguished learner, they might need more enrichment in the classroom.

“That’s really the way to think about it,” Norce said. “I think some people think it’s a pass or a fail, and it’s not. It’s really just how well did your student do with what they were taught all year, and what do we need to do with them for next year?”

These levels are explained in the reports containing the student’s results. Those should be available at the end of June or early July.

Norce explained results can also help the district and individual schools look at how they can better help students each year.

For example, if fourth grade students don’t perform well in a subject area across the board, that can tell district leaders that teachers at a certain school may need more resources or help. It can also tell them if they might need to change curriculums or other aspects from the district level.

Overall, Norce said the best thing parents can do going into Milestones testing is simply sit down and talk to their child about the test and what the results are really used for.

“Explain the purpose of the test and really get your child to understand to just relax and do their best,” Norce said. “I just really think it’s important that children go in relaxed and calm. And they understand that all they have to do is do their best.

“It’s not anything that we have to get uptight and anxious about,” she continued.