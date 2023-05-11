Why a pilot for the state Forestry Commission landed a helicopter at this elementary school

Kevin Paridee, whose daughter and son both attend the school, said he has been with the Forestry Commission as an overwatch pilot for about six months. He also serves as an air transportation manager on The Air National Guard.

“We do outreach with the helicopter — we try to at least once a month — at various schools,” Paridee said. “Most of the schools, for obvious reasons because we’re based in Macon, are in the middle Georgia area, but I asked my chief when they came in from doing one one day, ‘Hey, I’ve got two kids who go to the same school. Can we fly to Forsyth County and do it up there?’”

He agreed, and they spent the next couple of months setting up the visit to Poole’s Mill where Paridee’s kids were anxiously waiting for the day their dad could fly a helicopter to school.

“So far, I’ve only seen my daughter’s class, and her teacher said that she’s very proud,” Paridee said.