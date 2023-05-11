Why a pilot for the state Forestry Commission landed a helicopter at this elementary school

Students clambered to get outside at Poole’s Mill Elementary Wednesday morning for a special visitor.
As they walked through the doors leading to the school’s bus lanes, they yelled out in excitement as they were greeted by Smokey the Bear along with a bulldozer and one of the helicopters the Georgia Forestry Commission uses to fight wildfires.
After giving a big “hello” to Smokey, each of the kids throughout the day were able to look around at the bulldozer and helicopter and ask two pilots on site questions about what they do on the Forestry Commission
“We’re super excited,” Principal Kristen Glass said. “We have a parent who works for the Forestry Commission, so that’s why they were able to come and visit us.”
Kevin Paridee, whose daughter and son both attend the school, said he has been with the Forestry Commission as an overwatch pilot for about six months. He also serves as an air transportation manager on The Air National Guard.
“We do outreach with the helicopter — we try to at least once a month — at various schools,” Paridee said. “Most of the schools, for obvious reasons because we’re based in Macon, are in the middle Georgia area, but I asked my chief when they came in from doing one one day, ‘Hey, I’ve got two kids who go to the same school. Can we fly to Forsyth County and do it up there?’”
He agreed, and they spent the next couple of months setting up the visit to Poole’s Mill where Paridee’s kids were anxiously waiting for the day their dad could fly a helicopter to school.
“So far, I’ve only seen my daughter’s class, and her teacher said that she’s very proud,” Paridee said.
The Forestry Commission trip to the school was more than just about giving the kids a fun time. Paridee said their outreach is meant to ensure communities know who they are and what they do to help others.
“A lot of folks don’t even know that Georgia has its own Forestry Commission or what we do or the fact that we have 6,000 wildfires a year in this state,” Paridee said.
According to the Georgia Forestry Commission’s website, Georgia is the No. 1 forestry state in the nation, and the commission helps to “protect and conserve Georgia’s plentiful forest resources.”
They do this by providing services like fire detection, wildfire suppression and prevention, assistance to rural fire departments and forest management help for landowners and communities.
“So a lot of it is just getting our name out there and letting folks know that we are a service to the people of Georgia,” Paridee said.
For more information, visit www.gatrees.org.