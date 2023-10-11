By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Why the school system is sticking to plans to redistrict students in Forsyth County
A proposed map shows potential new elementary district lines for the 2024-25 year. To see a more detailed version of the map, visit forsyth.k12.ga.us. Map courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
Forsyth County Schools leaders decided not to make any major changes to its proposed elementary school district lines for the 2024-25 academic year after receiving feedback from community members last month.