Why UNG is offering high schoolers the chance to hear from former federal agents

The University of North Georgia is now accepting applications to its National Intelligence Summer Academy, which gives high schoolers the opportunity to learn from former top FBI and KGB agents.

The academy, or NISA, runs from July 17-21 this year and promises 50 rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors an in-depth look at careers in intelligence.

Funded through UNG’s Institute for Leadership and Strategic Studies, Dr. Edward Mienie helped to create the academy, believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S., to use his more than 20 years of experience in international relations and business, media relations and coalition building to help students better understand what it truly means to work in these areas.

Mienie also helped to create a curriculum introducing security and intelligence studies to Georgia high school students.