Why UNG is offering high schoolers the chance to hear from former federal agents

The University of North Georgia is now accepting applications to its National Intelligence Summer Academy, which gives high schoolers the opportunity to learn from former top FBI and KGB agents.
The academy, or NISA, runs from July 17-21 this year and promises 50 rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors an in-depth look at careers in intelligence.
Funded through UNG’s Institute for Leadership and Strategic Studies, Dr. Edward Mienie helped to create the academy, believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S., to use his more than 20 years of experience in international relations and business, media relations and coalition building to help students better understand what it truly means to work in these areas.
Mienie also helped to create a curriculum introducing security and intelligence studies to Georgia high school students.
"We are looking forward to building on the huge success of NISA's 2022 inaugural year,” Mienie said. “This year, we will continue to provide students with a context for understanding the important role that intelligence has played in our nation's history and continues to play today and provide foundational knowledge of intelligence, setting the stage for possible careers in the field.”
The academy will be held on the university’s Cumming campus for its first four days where students will hear from guest speakers about the history of intelligence, cybersecurity, possible jobs, the functions of the intelligence field and more.
It will also introduce students to high-profile speakers like retired FBI agent Dell Spry and former KGB agent Jack Barsky, who is reputed to be the longest-serving undercover foreign intelligence agent. Students will also hear from retired CIA agents.
NISA will then end with a trip to UNG’s Dahlonega campus where the kids will attend classes, tour the campus and receive information on the school and its Corps of Cadets.
"As the multifaceted threats to our national security interests become more intense and sophisticated, it is important to introduce young students to the critical role the intelligence community has in mitigating those threats," Mienie said. "NISA's mission is to pique the interests of young students by introducing national intelligence as a possible career path and to the fulfilling and rewarding nature of such a career. In fact, it should be more than a career; it ought to be a calling."
Applications for the academy are now open until April 15, and interested students can apply online at enroll.ung.edu/register/nisa2023.
Priority is given to those with a GPA of 3.5 or higher and those who have studied a language like Arabic, Farsi, Mandarin, Japanese or Korean. There is a $149 fee to attend once students are accepted, which covers meals, course materials and transportation between UNG’s campuses.