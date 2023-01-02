Why Wes McCall is not seeking school board chairmanship again in 2023

Forsyth County Board of Education Chair Wes McCall announced Monday he does not plan to seek a second term as board chair in 2023.

McCall has served as the chair through the past year, leading Forsyth County Schools and the school board through an era of community and nationwide political debate around public schools and media centers.

“This past year has been very difficult with focusing to keep our schools the best while also balancing the frustration that some have with the direction of public education, not just in Forsyth County, but in our nation,” McCall stated.

“As Chairman, I have tried to stay focused on our values, what I believe is best for all students and represent what is the best for our overall community,” he continued. “That is why I worked to push for community involvement in our new five-year strategic plan, stood up for public participation, encouraged parent involvement and strongly supported tax relief for our taxpayers through a floating homestead exemption.”