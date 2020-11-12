4 things from this week’s BOC work session





Lending library box at dog park

The BOC considered and approved the construction of a lending library box this week to be erected at the dog park located on County Way. This box will serve as a receptacle from which books and other media can be loaned out.

The library box will be to commemorate a family who lost their daughter earlier in the year. Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills has been hosting birthday fundraisers and decided to use additional funds from this year’s fundraiser towards the box, stating that it felt like an appropriate and wonderful use of the donations. The father of the honored girl will be building the box to be placed at the dog park.

Moving forward, there was a motion to approve the county manager future discretion for where boxes can be placed in the county; approval and construction of future Lending Library Boxes will not need to be present before the board.

There was a motion to approve the construction of the box with no cost to the County, and the vote was 4-0 with Commissioner Todd Levent away from the meeting at the time.