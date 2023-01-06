‘A bittersweet feeling:’ Pryor looks back on parks department accomplishments as he prepares to leave county

As Jim Pryor reflected on the past eight years he has been director of the county’s parks and recreation department, one emotion came to mind:

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” Pryor said. “I’m excited to work with [Bent Tree Community], but it’ll be sad to leave these great people in the department here.”

Pryor announced in mid-December he was leaving Forsyth County to work for Bent Tree Community, Inc., a “private, gated community located in the North Georgia Mountains,” as general manager and chief operating officer.

Pryor has over 26 years of experience working in parks and recreation with Forsyth County being his third director role.

In the eight years Pryor has worked for the county, he has seen the parks department create a new therapeutic recreation division, revamp old, iconic parks and create new ones.

When he was first hired, Pryor said he was able to jump into a comprehensive plan update, chatting with residents about their visions for future parks. He was also able to reorganize the department, which he said was “a blessing to have from the beginning.”

“We were able to get the right people in the right positions,” he said. “Just the people … that demand recreation and the elected officials that put so many resources into recreation just [were] great [ingredients] to make this a great department.”

Some of Pryor’s favorite projects he’s spearheaded have been centered around Sawnee Mountain, Lanierland and Denmark parks.

“Well, not the mountain, but the park,” he said. “I wish we would have called HGTV to like work with us through that. Instead of fixing up a house, it was fixing up a park.”

For $3 million, Pryor said the county was able to fix Sawnee Mountain Park, which sits at the base of the mountain.

“To take a park that people love and people use, and just be able to update it and bring it into current times, that was awesome,” Pryor said. “I loved that. It was just amazing what it looked like in the beginning versus what it looked like in the end.”

Sawnee Mountain Park includes baseball/softball complex improvements, a new inclusive playground and pavilion, refurbished tennis courts and updates to the concession stand and restrooms. The parking lot will also be seal coated and restriped.

Lanierland Park is also “coming along,” Pryor said, and is currently in Phase 2 of construction.

When finished, Pryor said he believes the park will rival Fowler Park as one of the “elite parks that we have.”

The plans for Lanierland include new tennis courts, walking trails and will be the new site of a Miracle League field which is currently located at Coal Mountain Park.

“I hate that I’m [not here] for the end of construction, but I live up that way, so I’ll be excited when that park opens and I see people using it,” he said.

While Denmark Park has not been master planned, Pryor said he was grateful the county was able to bank “that beautiful piece of land” and put it on hold for future development.

Previously, Denmark Park was planned to incorporate basketball courts, a dog park, more than two miles of trails and lots of pickleball courts. Pickleball courts have recently become a highly requested park amenity in the county.

But overall, his favorite thing about working for Forsyth parks and rec was the county’s determination to find “desirable” pieces of land for future parks.

At his previous jobs, Pryor said, sometimes the departments would only take tracts of land that developers were not interested in – usually due to a topographical hardship like wetlands – and turn them into parks.

In Forsyth County, Pryor said officials look for attractive pieces of property in areas lacking recreational space to create “elite” and “iconic” parks.

Pryor said because of Forsyth County’s “incredible” parks department, he could not go to another county and is instead heading to “a whole new venture of leading a small, private city.”

“I’m glad I got an opportunity to spend eight years here,” Pryor said. “Hopefully I left it better than I found it.”

Laura Pate, deputy director of administration, marketing and recreation, will be leading the department as Interim Director in Pryor’s absence starting Monday, Jan. 9.