Alfred John, Laura Semanson sworn-in to commissioner posts

A swearing-in ceremony was held on Tuesday, Dec. 29 for newly-elected Forsyth County District 2 Commissioner Alfred John and the board’s Chairwoman Laura Semanson, who was re-elected in June.
Semanson has served on the board since 2017. She was appointed as chairwoman in 2019, the first woman to hold this position in Forsyth County. Semanson also ran unopposed for District 5 this summer.
“The last four years have been incredible. I’m sad to see Commissioner [Dennis] Brown leaving us, but we’re always going to have a little tether on him, so we don’t lose track of him,” Semanson said. “But I also know that [Alfred John] is ready for the challenge … and will be a great public servant here in Forsyth County.”
Alfred John was elected for the District 2 post in south Forsyth, currently held by replacing Brown since 2018. Both commissioners were sworn in by Forsyth County Probate Court Judge Lynwood “Woody” Jordan.
During the swearing-in ceremony, both John and Semanson thanked their families for their support. Semanson’s husband and children were in attendance, and John’s immediate family plus extended family were all present to celebrate John’s new post.
“It’s a very very proud day for me to have my whole entire family here,” John said. “It couldn’t get better than this. [And] to have all of the commissioners join us in this, what a wonderful moment.”
Both commissioners thanked the staff and sheriff’s office for taking time out of their schedules to attend the ceremony and for their continuous hard work for the county.
In a previous interview, John said he planned to oversee projects like the widening of Old Atlanta and McGinnis Ferry roads and the Ronald Reagan extension.
“I believe that I can contribute to the current trajectory in Forsyth County of smart growth and join also with the current commissioners in focusing on growing our commercial base,” John said. “That’s something that’s been lacking in the county, and many of us believe we need to focus on balancing our tax digest. I believe that I can contribute to that, and I’m looking forward to it.”
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, also re-elected to her seat, will have her swearing-in ceremony Thursday, Dec. 31.