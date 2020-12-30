Alfred John, Laura Semanson sworn-in to commissioner posts

A swearing-in ceremony was held on Tuesday, Dec. 29 for newly-elected Forsyth County District 2 Commissioner Alfred John and the board’s Chairwoman Laura Semanson, who was re-elected in June.

Semanson has served on the board since 2017. She was appointed as chairwoman in 2019, the first woman to hold this position in Forsyth County. Semanson also ran unopposed for District 5 this summer.

“The last four years have been incredible. I’m sad to see Commissioner [Dennis] Brown leaving us, but we’re always going to have a little tether on him, so we don’t lose track of him,” Semanson said. “But I also know that [Alfred John] is ready for the challenge … and will be a great public servant here in Forsyth County.”

Alfred John was elected for the District 2 post in south Forsyth, currently held by replacing Brown since 2018. Both commissioners were sworn in by Forsyth County Probate Court Judge Lynwood “Woody” Jordan.