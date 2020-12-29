Alfred John set to be sworn in as new District 2 Commissioner

Alfred John will be sworn in as the new District 2 Commissioner on Tuesday, Dec. 29. He will join the BOC at its first meeting of 2021 on Thursday, Jan. 7.

John is replacing Dennis Brown, who chose not to run for reelection.

John’s professional background includes working in the human resource tech space at a company in Buckhead. For the last three years, he has been working on the Zoning Board of Appeals, or ZBA, hearing variances and other appeals.

“[The ZBA] gave me a good transition into the [Forsyth County] Board of Commissioners,” John said.

John said he is excited to work with the BOC along with the Forsyth County government staff in the upcoming year, working together to execute the visions of the board and the county residents.

“We have a great amount of talent and intellect on the current board of commissioners, and I’ve met with a number of staff,” John said. “We’ve got some really great talent there as well. So I want to work with them on a number of initiatives that are coming up in District 2.”

Being a south Forsyth resident, John plans to bring his passion for helping the people of District 2 and Forsyth County to his term. He plans to oversee and contribute to projects like the widening of Old Atlanta and McGinnis Ferry roads and the Ronald Reagan extension, saying he “[wants] to be sure that … all goes along well.”

“I believe that I can contribute to the current trajectory in Forsyth County of smart growth and join also with the current commissioners in focusing on growing our commercial base,” John said. “That’s something that’s been lacking in the county, and many of us believe we need to focus on balancing our tax digest. I believe that I can contribute to that, and I’m looking forward to it.”

“There are a number of great projects coming that … will benefit our county and [District 2] in particular,” he said. “Like Halcyon – that has been a great development recently. But the road and infrastructure needs are great, and I want to be sure that we focus on that.”

John said he would also like to work on the proposed Davidson-Forsyth Overlay, a mixed-use property that encompasses 450 acres of land located between Peachtree Parkway, Westminster Lane and Old Atlanta Road.

Before his term, John has been working closely with Brown, attending meetings and meeting constituents and board members of many different subdivisions. John has also taken many opportunities to meet with local business owners in Forsyth County during his transition period.

“[Meeting everyone] has given me a good comprehensive understanding of the needs of the local area and I think that’ll guide me going forward,” he said.

John said during an interview with the Forsyth County News that he was grateful for all of Brown’s help during the transition period, and that he looks forward to meeting and helping more people of Forsyth County during his upcoming term as District 2 Commissioner.

“If you ever need anything, I’ll always have an open door,” John said.