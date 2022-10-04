Are you registered to vote? Deadline for registration approaching this month

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election is coming up on Oct. 11.

Forsyth County residents can register to vote online, in person or by mail.

To register to vote online, residents can use the Georgia Secretary of State’s Online Voter Registration System here.

Residents must have a valid driver’s license or identification card issues by the GA Department of Driver Services with a signature on file with the DDS.

Those wishing to register in person can visit any public library in the county or the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office located at 1201 Sawnee Drive in Cumming.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To register by mail, a Voter Registration Application must be completely filled out and either USPS postmarked by the registration deadline or otherwise delivered in person to the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office on the date of the deadline.

Completed and signed applications can be sent to the Secretary of State or the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office.

For more information about registering to vote or to check out the new updated district lines, click here.