By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Board of Commissioners reconsiders so-called ‘County-wide HOA’
03222024PROPERTY ORDINANCE BOC
(From left to right) County Commissioners Todd Levent (D3), Kerry Hill (D1), Alfred John (D2), Laura Semanson (D5) and Cindy Jones Mills (D4) discuss a proposed property maintenance ordinance during a meeting on Thursday, March 21. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
The vote to hold a public hearing for an ordinance that critics online have called a “County-wide HOA” was reversed by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during a recent meeting.