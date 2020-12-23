BOC approves county manager contract, welcomes Kevin Tanner to Forsyth

At their final work session for 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Board of Commissioners approved a county manager contract for Kevin Tanner, the BOC’s only named nominee for the position. The contract was approved unanimously on a time-sensitive basis, 5-0.
In accordance with the state law, commissioners were required to announce a finalist 14 days before they were able to take action to hire. Tanner was the only named finalist at the BOC work session on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Tanner has served as the District 9 Representative in the Georgia House of Representatives for the past seven years, serving as chairman of the transportation committee, though he did not seek re-election for the seat this year and instead ran for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District, where he received the third-most votes in the nine-candidate Republican primary for the seat in June.
“Obviously, Forsyth County has so much to offer,” Tanner previously told Forsyth County News. “It’s a community that has got tremendous potential. It’s had great leadership for many years. I know all the board members, and I know them to be people that have the best interests of the county at heart, so it’s an attractive place for someone who has my background to work and be a part of aa team from the staff up to the leadership of the county commission.”
Tanner’s set to begin his new role on Jan. 11.
Former County Manager Doug Derrer, who is serving as interim county manager, will continue to hold his position in the county until Jan. 31, to help make Tanner’s transition as smooth as possible. The decision to allow Derrer to prolong his interim term was also approved unanimously under a time-sensitive basis on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
According to Tanner’s contract, one of his main duties as county manager will include “[devoting] his full and exclusive time and attention to his employee duties” and his compensation will be $207,480.
Tanner has served the local community for the past 30 years, including previously serving as the county manager of Dawson County and working as a firefighter and member of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
He said he hopes to utilize his background and experience with state-level government to tackle a number of issues including traffic and transportation, issues that he is passionate about.
“Transportation continues to be one of the No. 1 issues that citizens of Forsyth County rank as their top concern as Forsyth County continues to grow,” Tanner said.
Tanner will take to the position of county manager mid-January and serve until Dec. 21, 2023.