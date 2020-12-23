BOC approves county manager contract, welcomes Kevin Tanner to Forsyth

At their final work session for 2020 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Board of Commissioners approved a county manager contract for Kevin Tanner, the BOC’s only named nominee for the position. The contract was approved unanimously on a time-sensitive basis, 5-0.

In accordance with the state law, commissioners were required to announce a finalist 14 days before they were able to take action to hire. Tanner was the only named finalist at the BOC work session on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Tanner has served as the District 9 Representative in the Georgia House of Representatives for the past seven years, serving as chairman of the transportation committee, though he did not seek re-election for the seat this year and instead ran for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District, where he received the third-most votes in the nine-candidate Republican primary for the seat in June.

“Obviously, Forsyth County has so much to offer,” Tanner previously told Forsyth County News. “It’s a community that has got tremendous potential. It’s had great leadership for many years. I know all the board members, and I know them to be people that have the best interests of the county at heart, so it’s an attractive place for someone who has my background to work and be a part of aa team from the staff up to the leadership of the county commission.”



