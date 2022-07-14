BOC discuss possible lease agreements for Polo Fields

As of Friday, July 8, Forsyth County is the proud owner of about 39 acres off Majors Road called the Polo Fields.

Following a decision in March the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a purchasing agreement with the owners of the Polo Fields, the Domenicones.

At a work session on Tuesday, July 12, Jim Pryor, director of Forsyth County Parks and Recreation, gave commissioners an updated presentation about the land, including present and future goals for the property.

Regarding goals for the present, Pryor said the parks department would soon be preparing the site for community use through leased cooperative efforts.

According to Pryor, the property could be sectioned into two parts.

The first portion of the property includes about 9 acres of land for equestrian activities, including three program or riding areas enclosed with fencing and stables totaling 9,700 square feet.

A tack room, lounge area and apartment are also included in this section of the property.

The second portion of the property is what Pryor calls the “athletic area” and is comprised of 25 acres with about 12 acres being playable field space.

Pryor said there was another portion of land, about 5 acres, that had been sectioned off for county use and maintenance. During the meeting, District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said he wanted to redraw the lines of that portion of the property to make sure the playable area of land would remain the same size.

As for future goals for the Polo Fields, Pryor said the parks department would like to bring somebody on board to help with a master plan for the park, including community input, that will lead to future development of a park when a capital funding stream is determined.

“Nothing says [the Polo Fields] has to stay like it is or it has to be soccer or [have] horses,” Pryor said. “Whatever’s needed in that area, whatever would be the best park.”

Once the park is built out, Pryor said it would have necessary assets such as storm water management and ADA access.

For now, Pryor said some things needed to be done to get the property ready for the next season of sports including shaving grass, demolishing dangerous structures, repairing fencing and fixing potholes in the parking area.

The estimated cost to get the land ready for public use is $50,000, and County Manager Kevin Tanner said the funding would come from internal sources, the county was not asking for additional money for the project.

Chairman Alfred John asked if United Futbol Academy was interested in signing a lease for the athletic area of the property.

As part of a previous agreement, UFA, one of the top youth soccer clubs in Georgia, paid the county $114,000 each year to use the Polo Fields. The county then paid $88,000 annually to lease the property from the Domenicones.

As the new owners of the property, Forsyth County can lease the land directly to a sports program and include lease conditions like maintenance of the fields, responsibility for trash collection, utilities and portable lighting, and restrooms.

Pryor said his first choice would be to continue to work with UFA since the organization knows “what to expect” at the property after 10 years of playing there.

According to Pryor, the parks department has a lease with UFA, but he said the item could go out for public bid.

District 5’s Laura Semanson and Levent said they were interested in putting the item out for bid for the sake of “transparency” and to avoid an “exclusivity element.”

Tanner explained that commissioners could do that if they wished but advised that sending an item out for bid can take upwards of 90 days and soccer season was approaching at the end of August.

Pryor added that if the item went out for bid, there was not a guarantee that UFA would offer one. He said it was possible to receive proposals from other sport organizations, such as cricket.

Commissioners did not vote on the item but agreed that, due to timing, current programs should continue.

Semanson said commissioners could always revisit the item and send leases out for bid when there is more time.