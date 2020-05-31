BOC discusses potential city collection of county impact fees

It appears Forsyth County and the city of Cumming are moving forward on a potential agreement on impact fees that charge developers to help cover the cost of increased demand on infrastructure, services and amenities.

At a work session on Tuesday, Forsyth County commissioners discussed a letter they received from city officials asking for information on where funds from county impact fees potentially collected in the city would go toward and if those fees would be spent within the city limits. No action was taken at the meeting.

Forsyth County collects residential impact fees for roads, parks, the library system and public safety and commercial impact fees for just public safety.

County leaders said while potential impact fee funds could go toward uses not in the city limits, those uses would still likely benefit the city, such as upgrades to libraries impacting the whole system, including the Cumming branch, and a proposed fire station on Pittman Road that would offer back up to emergencies within the city.

In recent years, particularly after several large annexations of county land into the city, having the city collect impact fees for the countywide systems has been a push from commissioners. It would require an agreement between the two governments for the city to collect those fees.

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said the county was “looking now at buying more land for another fire station just because of the city center and all the population numbers that are coming in with that.”

Forsyth County attorney Ken Jarrard said county and city officials would soon be discussing impact fees and other issues at an upcoming meeting.



