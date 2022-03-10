BOC hears request for 54-acre annexation off Bald Ridge Marina Road for a third time

A request for the annexation of more than 50 acres from the county to the city of Cumming returned to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at a work session on Tuesday, March 8.

The land is made up of two parcels and is on Bald Ridge Marina Road, directly east of the Costco across Bald Ridge Acres Drive.

The board voted to postpone its decision to send a letter of objection until a future work session planned for Tuesday, March 22.

This annexation request for a development known as Gateway to Lanier has been brought before the board twice and withdrawn both times following objection letters from the county.

Previously, the applicant’s proposal for development included 77 single-family units, 51 townhomes, 312 multifamily housing units and 30,000 square feet of retail space.

Currently, Gateway to Lanier is requesting 183 single-family lots with a proposed density of 3.5 units per acre. The application also supposes 12.3 acres of open space, 1.62 acres of commercial development and a build-out of 2-3 years.

In 2021, the proposed zoning for the property was annexed property (AP), a city zoning designation that would mean the property would mimic the county zoning for a year.

The proposed zoning under the new request on March 8 was multiple-family residential district (R3) and highway business (HB). Currently, the property is zoned lake residential (LR) and commercial business (CBD) districts.

Molly Esswein of Jarrard & Davis, the law firm that represents Forsyth County government, said that while the county’s comprehensive plan contemplates a residential zoning in the Lanier Character Area inside the Lake Lanier/Mary Alice Community Node off Bald Ridge Marina Road, the plan only contemplates that higher density residential should be located along major arterial roads.

Bald Ridge Marina Road is classified as a collector road which, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, are “major and minor roads that … provide less mobility than arterials at lower speeds and for shorter distances. They balance mobility with land access.” Arterial roads can include “freeways, multiple highways, and other important roadways that … connect. Land access is limited.”