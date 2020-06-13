BOC to hold public hearing on rules for food trucks and other temporary businesses

New rules for food trucks and other temporary businesses could soon go into effect for Forsyth County.

At a work session this week, Forsyth County Commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with a public hearing for a possible change in county rules for mobile food units, mobile vendors, seasonal sales and temporary vending.

Jerry Oberholtzer, with Forsyth County's Department of Planning & Community Development, said discussions had come up over the last year with businesses JJ's Flower Truck, which sells bouquets at places like Halcyon and The Collection, and NoFo Brewing Co., which doesn't have a kitchen but brings in food trucks to feed customers.

Under the proposed change food trucks and other mobile vendors would be allowed with a conditional-use permit, which would be obtained by the property owner rather than the business, in most of the county's commercial district, except office residential (OR).

Those uses would be permitted when in conjunction with a brewery, micro-brewery, distillery, micro-distillery, a sponsored event by a government organization or a special event alcohol permit.

Seasonal sales for products like Christmas trees or temporary vending, such as booths selling goods and merchandise that can be easily carried by customers, would be allowed in all commercial districts except OR, though certain zoning categories would require a conditional-use permit.

Oberholtz said the uses had been broken down into two categories “because the food trucks and mobile vendors, they're really something that can be there in the morning, gone in the afternoon and you never really knew they were there, whereas the seasonal sales, temporary vending is a larger setup, more intensive. Generally, once they've set up, they're there for a while.”

He said businesses primarily run by minors -- like neighborhood lemonade stands -- would not be subject to the rules.



