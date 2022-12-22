BOC recognizes Molly Cooper for her service, approves one of her final requests

District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper was recognized on Thursday, Dec. 15 by her fellow commissioners for “her dedicated service, leadership and performance of all the duties incumbent upon her.”

Originally elected in 2018, Cooper chose not to seek re-election in 2022.

During the meeting, Chairman Alfred John read a resolution detailing Cooper’s involvement in the county.

Cooper served as the board’s secretary in 2020 and vice chairwoman in 2021 and 2022.

“During her term as District 1 Commissioner, Cooper has served Forsyth County with professionalism, integrity, humility and compassion while, during most of her term, fighting pancreatic cancer after a July 2021 diagnosis,” John said. “Her ability to keep the business of her district and the county as a priority during a trying time has demonstrated her care for her community, commitment to the responsibility of commissioner and her incredibly strong will to see the job through.”

While Dec. 15’s meeting was Cooper’s last meeting on the board, she proposed an item on the agenda, asking her peers to consider approving placing a menorah in the county’s administration building during the holiday season.

Cooper, who is on the building committee of Congregation Beth Israel’s new location along with her husband Dr. Scott Cooper, said neighboring counties and municipalities have menorahs displayed in their buildings.

According to County Attorney Ken Jarrard, the Supreme Court decided a Christmas tree was a secular holiday symbol whereas a menorah was a religious one. That did not, however, prevent commissioners from approving this item.

“Judaism has been here for how many millennia? Thousands and thousands of years, and actually, Christianity sprang from Judaism,” Cooper said. “[This] goes beyond the Supreme Court. These beliefs have been here before any of us and will be here a long time after us.”

Commissioners approved the request by a unanimous 5-0 vote.