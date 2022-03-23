Boil water advisory issued for Bethel Road area

Forsyth County officials have issued a boil water advisory for customers in the Bethel Road area in northeastern Forsyth County.

The warning follows what officials said was a water service line break, and it applies to customers on Bethel Road south of Brown's Bridge Road, and all roads branching off Bethel Road. (see map below)

Officials say that affected customers should boil any water intended for consumption, including washing fruits or vegetables, brushing teeth, or drinking should be boiled for at least one minute before being used.

Crews have spent the night flushing the lines going to each street in the area and pulling samples, but officials say they cannot lift the advisory until the samples have been observed at the county water treatment plant for 24 hours for observation. Officials say they will notify area residents once the advisory is lifted.



