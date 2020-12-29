Bourdeaux: representing District 7 “an extraordinary honor”

With the year that 2020 has been, many are hoping for big changes in the new year. One change for residents living in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, which is made up of the majority of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties, will be a new member of Congress from a new party taking office.

Carolyn Bourdeaux, a Democrat who won the seat in the Nov. 5 general election over Republican candidate Rich McCormick, will be sworn-in on Sunday, Jan. 3 and will get to work the next day.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to be able to represent people and be given a role where I can help and hopefully be part of a coalition and provide leadership in solving some of the really pressing problems we face as a community,” Bourdeaux recently told Forsyth County News.

She is replacing incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Woodall, who has held the office since 2011 and did not seek re-election for a sixth term. Despite the party differences, Bourdeaux said so far, the transition between the offices is going smooth.

“We have reached out to Rep. Woodall to work on transfers of cases and casework, and he has been very collegial about that and very helpful,” she said. “I want to make sure that nobody slips through the cracks as we have that transition, so that’s a big piece of it.”

Bourdeaux, a professor at Georgia State University, said she has a history of bipartisanship dating back to her time working at the Georgia Senate Budget and Evaluation Office and as a legislative aid for Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, who previously served in the House and wants to “bring that kind of bipartisan and problem-solving outlook to this current job.”

“I have talked a lot about how I am interested in bringing people together to solve problems,” Bourdeaux said. “My background, of course, is I have worked with people from both parties both when I was a legislative aid in Washington, I was working for Ron Wyden, he was a Democrat that had a Republican sponsor on every single piece of legislation that I worked on. Then, I worked with the Republican leadership in Georgia to balance the budget.”

Since the election, Bourdeaux has been working to step into the new role and recently attended orientation for new members of Congress, which she said involved a lot of Zoom meetings to keep up with social distancing.



