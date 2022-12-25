UPDATE: Boil water advisory in effect after outages

UPDATE 6 p.m.: Forsyth County officials said crews have identified the cause of water outages and low pressure in north Forsyth on Christmas Day.

In a news release, officials said the outages occurred after a "valve that delivers water to the system located at the north high service pump station froze during the multiple days of continued below freezing temperatures." The valve has been repaired, and a boil water advisory has been issued for areas north of Hwy. 369.

"There was no break in the Forsyth County system and chances of contamination are low, however, a boil water advisory is in effect for water customers that lost water pressure completely, or feel that they had extremely low pressure, that are north of SR 369 (Matt Highway) from the Hall County border to the Cherokee County border," the release said. "These customers should begin boiling water for use."

Residents who lost water pressure are advised to boil water for at least a minute after reaching full boil before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food until the advisory is lifted.

"This boil water advisory is in effect unless notified otherwise by the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer via the County’s website, forsythco.com, and social media channels, to allow for water testing before consumption," the release said.



Forsyth County Fire Department officials said three tankers are in service and available at three locations as needed.

"Once the water from the tankers is used at a scene, the apparatus responds to a fire hydrant, refills, and returns to the scene, and the cycle continues until no longer needed," FCFD Div. Chief Jason Shivers said in a statement. "This type of event is the exact reason that we have this small fleet of supplemental apparatus."

Shivers said fire officials are working with the county, the county emergency management agency and county communications.