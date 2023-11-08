District 6 U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick has announced the temporary closure of his Forsyth County office following “serious threats of violence” against his staff.
BREAKING: McCormick temporarily closes Forsyth County office due to ‘serious threats of violence’
Latest
-
Why Forsyth County added more permitting restrictions for liquor stores
-
Tearful tribute to former commissioner as Forsyth County BOC proclaims November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
-
What to know when heading to the polls in Cumming for the Nov. 7 election
-
‘That is what a hometown is,’ Community for adults with special needs gets approval to build in Forsyth County