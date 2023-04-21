Canceled drag performance dominates Board of Commissioners meeting

The biggest topic of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioner’s most recent meeting was not even on the evening’s agenda.
On Thursday, April 21, advocates both for and against made their opinions known about the canceled event, “A Family Fun Show,” which was planned to be held Sunday, April 23 at Sexton Hall Enrichment Center, a Forsyth County Facility. The event, which was advertised to be open to all ages and feature drag performances, face painting and a kids’ dance-off, had drawn both support and criticism before the promoter canceled it.
The meeting’s agenda did not include any discussion about the event or related matters, though discussion of the drag show was the only item discussed during the meeting’s public comment periods.
“We are glad you took the time to attend tonight’s meeting,” BOC Chairman Alfred John said at the beginning of the first public comment period. “Citizen participation is vital to the democratic process, and at the same time, it is equally important that we maintain an orderly meeting so that everyone feels comfortable participating in the meeting.”
At its busiest point, the meeting had more than 240 attendees, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Public comments
Forsyth County BOC meetings allow two public comment periods, one at the beginning of the meeting and one later, where up to 10 speakers can address the commissioners for up to three minutes each.
At Thursday’s meeting, all 20 speakers during public comments were opposed to the event, with many pushing for county commissioners to approve an ordinance prohibiting anyone under 18 from attending drag performances. Many claimed such events were intended to influence children.
“I believe these events are strategically intended to normalize lewd and sexual behavior as acceptable, with the targets being our children,” speaker Martin Kronz said at the meeting. “As community leaders, a significant element of our job is to protect and cultivate a community that will enable the next generation to thrive. These types of events further contribute to family breakdown. Sexually explicit material is tearing apart the moral fabric [and] is the root of this mental health crisis.”
Some speakers opposed to the event said they believed the costumes worn by drag performers were intended to mock or degrade women.
“Simply said, men who dress as women and enhance their bodies artificially to appear as women degrade, mimic and objectify women,” said speaker Carla Armstrong, who said she was also in favor of making the events 18-and-up. “I know that I speak for other women when I say that I am offended that drag queens would portray women in such a disgraceful way. It is obvious from looking at photos and videos of audiences of children, one cannot say that they are not targeting children. Their type of entertainment is harmful to children by creating fear and confusion.”
Speaker Gale Barton said she was not “about taking away freedoms from another adult tax-paying citizen it’s about protecting our children’s innocence.”
“The child is not a trash can for the emotional garbage that some immoral adults are willing to dump on them,” Barton said. “They are simply not strong enough to bear the weight of that, and we are seeing the mental health issues daily at our schools that are caused by these kinds of things.”
Many of the speakers said the events were against their religious beliefs, with speaker Dean Rosson saying, “Some have falsely accused anyone who disagrees with them is being motivated by hate, and clear-thinking individuals will know that this is not only silly, it’s laughable especially because I know what’s in my heart.”
Instead, Rosson said he was motivated by his Christian beliefs to oppose the event.
“First, I’m a dad. That’s what motivates me, I have children. I’m a resident of Forsyth County, but I also believe that the Bible is true, and I believe that the Bible has something to say about what is happening in today’s world. As a matter of fact, the Bible has a lot to say about today and even end-times. As a matter of fact, Isaiah 5:20 says, ‘Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.’
“I believe we are presently in that day.”
Drag supporters
As the 20th speaker of the evening began their comments, supporters of drag performance began walking out of the meeting and expressed frustration they could not have their say.
Among those who left was Bob Christian, a former Democratic candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, who criticized the public comments only having one viewpoint.
“It’s the exact same bubble of events that leads to these things… They’re bouncing their own ideas off of each other, they’re not willing to listen to other ideas, and Democracy doesn’t work if you only hear one side of the story,” Christian said. “That was not a democratic event. As much as they want to call it a public hearing, that was 20 speakers in a row allowed to present their opinion… where an entire third of the room represented the other side of that topic and weren’t allowed to speak once despite having people at the beginning of the process signing up appropriately.”
Several who came to speak in support of drag events said they showed up before doors opened at the BOC’s meeting room at 4:30 p.m. but were unable to speak.
Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said opposition speakers showed up about two hours before doors opened and before FCSO employees were present.
Elliott Rubin, who has helped host other drag events previously in Forsyth County alongside his wife, Kendra Rubin, opposed several of the speaker’s religious comments saying that everyone should have a choice whether to attend or bring children to events. He added that speakers were “telling us that our parents are good enough to make the choice. I don’t want them to take that choice from me.”
“There was 20 of them, and it was the basis of every argument you heard, was Christian doctrine, and what they can’t do is legislate Christian doctrine, make an ordinance out of Christian doctrine, because the first amendment guarantees me freedom of religion, but not just freedom of religion, freedom from religion,” said Elliot Rubin. “So, that means in Forsyth County, you can’t tell me you might not have to go to church on Sunday, but you have to live by our rules. That is not right, and I’m covered from that.”
Kendra Rubin added that “nobody wants to groom anyone’s children” and said that, like movies, drag performances can range from family-friendly to adult-oriented and “not all drag is the same” and has nothing to do with sex.
“It really has nothing to do with sexuality. It’s performing, it’s fun, it’s dancing, it’s getting emotions out, it’s getting people together, and I think the thing that people are so scared of are not the drag queens themselves.
“I think the people in there are so scared of the 250-300 people that we bring all together in our audience that can really make some change here that they’re afraid of.”
Asked what would come next after the meeting, Kendra Rubin said, “there will be next steps” and future drag performances will be held in the county.
“There will be drag in Cumming,” she said. “There will be drag in Forsyth County. There’s nothing anyone can do to stop it.”