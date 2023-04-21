Canceled drag performance dominates Board of Commissioners meeting

Public comments

Forsyth County BOC meetings allow two public comment periods, one at the beginning of the meeting and one later, where up to 10 speakers can address the commissioners for up to three minutes each.

At Thursday’s meeting, all 20 speakers during public comments were opposed to the event, with many pushing for county commissioners to approve an ordinance prohibiting anyone under 18 from attending drag performances. Many claimed such events were intended to influence children.

“I believe these events are strategically intended to normalize lewd and sexual behavior as acceptable, with the targets being our children,” speaker Martin Kronz said at the meeting. “As community leaders, a significant element of our job is to protect and cultivate a community that will enable the next generation to thrive. These types of events further contribute to family breakdown. Sexually explicit material is tearing apart the moral fabric [and] is the root of this mental health crisis.”

Some speakers opposed to the event said they believed the costumes worn by drag performers were intended to mock or degrade women.

“Simply said, men who dress as women and enhance their bodies artificially to appear as women degrade, mimic and objectify women,” said speaker Carla Armstrong, who said she was also in favor of making the events 18-and-up. “I know that I speak for other women when I say that I am offended that drag queens would portray women in such a disgraceful way. It is obvious from looking at photos and videos of audiences of children, one cannot say that they are not targeting children. Their type of entertainment is harmful to children by creating fear and confusion.”

Speaker Gale Barton said she was not “about taking away freedoms from another adult tax-paying citizen it’s about protecting our children’s innocence.”

“The child is not a trash can for the emotional garbage that some immoral adults are willing to dump on them,” Barton said. “They are simply not strong enough to bear the weight of that, and we are seeing the mental health issues daily at our schools that are caused by these kinds of things.”

Many of the speakers said the events were against their religious beliefs, with speaker Dean Rosson saying, “Some have falsely accused anyone who disagrees with them is being motivated by hate, and clear-thinking individuals will know that this is not only silly, it’s laughable especially because I know what’s in my heart.”

Instead, Rosson said he was motivated by his Christian beliefs to oppose the event.

“First, I’m a dad. That’s what motivates me, I have children. I’m a resident of Forsyth County, but I also believe that the Bible is true, and I believe that the Bible has something to say about what is happening in today’s world. As a matter of fact, the Bible has a lot to say about today and even end-times. As a matter of fact, Isaiah 5:20 says, ‘Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.’

“I believe we are presently in that day.”