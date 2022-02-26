Candidate qualifying for 2022 elections begins on March 7

Candidates wanting to qualify as a political party candidate must qualify with the local Republican or Democratic parties. Representatives from each party will be present during qualifying.

Qualifying at the election’s office is only open to local candidates, and candidates for state and federal offices should contact the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 404-656-2871 or go to www.sos.ga.gov for more information.

The following races will be on the ballot, and qualifying fees are different for each office.



Forsyth County Commission District 1- $1,102.43;

Forsyth County Commission District 3- $1,102.43;

Forsyth County Board of Education District 1- $252;

Forsyth County Board of Education District 2- $252;

Solicitor General- $4117.56;

State Court Judge (nonpartisan)- $5081.27.

Here are some additional election dates voters should be aware of:

Monday, April 25: Voter registration deadline for May 24 general primary and nonpartisan election for local and state races;

Monday, May 23: Voter registration deadline for May 24 general primary for federal races;

Tuesday, May 24: General primary and nonpartisan election;

Tuesday, June 21: General primary and nonpartisan election runoff, if needed;

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 general election for local and state races;

Monday, Nov. 7: Voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 general election federal races;

Tuesday, Nov. 8: General election;

Tuesday, Dec. 6: General election runoff.

For each election, advance voting will be open for three weeks ahead of Election Day.

For the first week of early voting for each cycle, including Saturday, voters in the elections will only cast ballots at the election’s office.

Starting with the second week and continuing the following Saturday and the third week, early voting will be held at the election’s office, Hampton Park Library and the community centers at Midway and Sharon Springs parks.

During advance voting, voters can cast ballots at any of the locations, though voters on election day will have to go to their precinct’s polling place.

For all advance voting, polls are proposed to be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the first two weeks and during Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the final week. Election Day voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting for the primary will be held weeks of May 2-6; Saturday, May 5; May 9-13; Saturday, May 14; and the week of May 16-20.

Advance voting will also be held on Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. after recent approval from the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.

For the November general election, advance voting will be open: the week of Oct. 17-21; Saturday, Oct. 22; the week of Oct. 24-28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

Forsyth County will also have several new voting precincts and locations this year, meaning many voters will not return to the same location where they previously cast ballots.

For more information on those changes, go to https://bit.ly/3M0Wjq5.

Further information about this year’s election is available at https://bit.ly/33RlgQI.