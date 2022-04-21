City approves new golf cart ordinance

A recent change made by members of the Cumming City Council will allow golf carts to be legally driven in neighborhoods if owners meet certain standards.
At a meeting on Tuesday, April 19, members of the Cumming City Council voted 4-1, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter opposed, to approve a new personal transportation vehicle, or PTV, ordinance in the city that would allow golf carts on city roads with speed limits of 25 mph or less and create regulations for the uses of the carts.
The ordinance was discussed two weeks prior at the council’s work session, where a decision was postponed by a unanimous vote.
Under the ordinance, the vehicles will not be allowed on state roads, such as Hwys. 9 and 20, and would create new rules for the vehicles, including requiring registration with the Cumming Police Department, insurance, seatbelts and headlights.
Signs would also be placed on roads where the vehicles would be allowed, and drivers who register the vehicle would be given a list of roads they are allowed to drive on from the city’s police department.
While golf carts are already driven in city neighborhoods, Mayor Troy Brumbalow said, without the ordinance, drivers are open to traffic violations, which they would still be subject to on roads where PTVs are not allowed.
City Attorney Kevin Tallant said the city would not be liable for accidents with or without the ordinance but the change would impact the liability of drivers and passengers.
“You can’t drive a golf cart right now in the city for two reasons,” he said. “One, right now, all you can drive legally are street-legal vehicles, and that requires certain glass requirements, certain bumper requirements, all kinds of things that golf carts don’t have. The other reason that you can’t drive one now in the city is [council members] have not adopted a plan that said they could be used on these streets.”
Tallant said approval would be needed from the Georgia Department of Transportation to allow golf carts to cross state routes.
Ledbetter, who was opposed to the ordinance during both discussions, said she felt the change was “a terrible idea” and would be dangerous for residents.
“There’s very few people affected [positively] by this, and there’s a ton of people it’s going to impact and hurt,” she said.
The current ordinance discussion isn’t the first time potentially making rules for golf carts has come up.
In 2018, city leaders discussed a similar proposal for the vehicles before the plans stalled.