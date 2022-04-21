City approves new golf cart ordinance

A recent change made by members of the Cumming City Council will allow golf carts to be legally driven in neighborhoods if owners meet certain standards.

At a meeting on Tuesday, April 19, members of the Cumming City Council voted 4-1, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter opposed, to approve a new personal transportation vehicle, or PTV, ordinance in the city that would allow golf carts on city roads with speed limits of 25 mph or less and create regulations for the uses of the carts.

The ordinance was discussed two weeks prior at the council’s work session, where a decision was postponed by a unanimous vote.

Under the ordinance, the vehicles will not be allowed on state roads, such as Hwys. 9 and 20, and would create new rules for the vehicles, including requiring registration with the Cumming Police Department, insurance, seatbelts and headlights.