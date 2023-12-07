During a Cumming City Council meeting, Mayor Troy Brumbalow delivered a proclamation to name Dec. 5, 2023, Marlon Priest Day to honor the local man who leaped into action to help during a recent apartment fire.
City Council honors Cumming man who acted as hero during apartment fire
Latest
-
Brad Raffensperger made a stop in Forsyth County this week. What he had to say about the upcoming election
-
New legislative maps gain final passage in General Assembly
-
WATCH: Georgia House approves Cox resolutions supporting Israel, condemning Hamas terrorism
-
UPDATE: Board of Elections endorses proposed changes to voting precincts in Forsyth County