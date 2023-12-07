By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
City Council honors Cumming man who acted as hero during apartment fire
12072023PRIEST PROCLAMATION
Marlon Priest (front) with the Cumming City Council (from left to right) Chad Crane, Jason Evans, Troy Brumbalow, Joey Cochran, Christopher Light and Linda Ledbetter. Photo courtesy of the City of Cumming. - photo by For the FCN
During a Cumming City Council meeting, Mayor Troy Brumbalow delivered a proclamation to name Dec. 5, 2023, Marlon Priest Day to honor the local man who leaped into action to help during a recent apartment fire.