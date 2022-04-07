City council postpones decision on new golf cart ordinance

During the discussion, city officials said PTVs would not be allowed on state roads, such as Hwys. 9 and 20, and would create new rules for the vehicles, including requiring registration with the Cumming Police Department, insurance, seatbelts and headlights.

“Right now, if you’re driving a golf cart in your neighborhood, you can get hit with about five or six traffic violations,” Mayor Troy Brumbalow said. “If you’re driving in Adair Park going to your friend’s house down the street, in a neighborhood, you could get five or six violations.”

Brumbalow said most of the city’s 25 mph roads were in neighborhoods and some that are not, such as West Courthouse Square, cannot be accessed by other roads meeting the requirements.

Signs would also be placed on roads where the vehicles would be allowed, and drivers who register the vehicle would be given a list of roads they are allowed to drive on from the city’s police department.

During the discussion, Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter raised several concerns about the proposal, saying she feared it would be dangerous for residents and could open the city to lawsuits.

Ledbetter said she thought “golf carts would be really dangerous,” and, “I think the city will get sued quite a lot when people have accidents, and I do think that we’ll have a lot of accidents.”

Though the ordinance would mean cars could not legally pass PTVs, Ledbetter doubted drivers would follow the rules.

“I mean really, we’ve got a lot of traffic here, and I think you’ll have a lot of people who will say, ‘I’m going to pass this person [driving a golf cart], they’re going 25 mph,’” she said. “They’ll pass them, and then get hurt. I think you’re just opening yourself up to all kinds of accidents in the city.”

Howell said he believed the city having an ordinance to address golf carts, which are already driven in some neighborhoods, would give the city a better legal argument if someone was injured in an accident.

“For example, if you drive your golf cart right now and you get a citation or you get into an accident, you violated state law but there was nothing in the city, you could argue I suppose, which says, ‘Look, had you gone to the [Cumming Police Department] and registered your vehicle and gotten the map, things s of that nature, you could have found a way to comply and drive your golf cart in a safe place,” he said.

“By laying this out and being as specific as we’re trying to be, having safety measures on the golf carts, having a licensing scheme, having insurance and things like that, we’re actually taking steps at least to limit the city’s liability.”

The current ordinance discussion isn’t the first time potentially making rules for golf carts has come up.

In 2018, city leaders discussed a similar proposal for the vehicles before the plans stalled.