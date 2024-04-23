The City of Cumming annexed a 33-acre property despite repeated objections from the Forsyth County government.
City of Cumming approves school annexation despite objections by County
Latest
-
NHL commissioner looking over agreement between Forsyth County and The Gathering at South Forsyth
-
‘I’ve been so frustrated with the whole situation.’ Forsyth County residents fed up with postal service delays.
-
Rep. Todd Jones recognized for his work during recent session
-
These bills from local lawmakers are headed to Gov. Kemp for approval