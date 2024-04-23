By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
City of Cumming approves school annexation despite objections by County
Horizon Christian Academy, located at 1270 Sawnee Drive, has requested to be annexed into the City of Cumming. - photo by Daniel Dotson
The City of Cumming annexed a 33-acre property despite repeated objections from the Forsyth County government.