City of Cumming declares 'Be Kind to Everyone' Week

City of Cumming leaders recently took a week to remember to Be Kind to Everyone.

Brumbalow also read a proclamation designating Feb. 3-10 as Be Kind to Everyone Week in recognition of the slogan for t-shirts from Jordyn’s Summer Shirt project, which was started in 2018 by the family of Jordyn Moore, a local resident with autism, to help teach her job skills.

According to the proclamation, after originally wanting to sell 40 shirts with the “Be Kind to Everyone” slogan to friends and family, the tees have been sold in all 50 states and, in 2022, the business moved into a 12,000-square-foot warehouse in Cumming.