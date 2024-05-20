These 2 new laws could help fund The Gathering at South Forsyth New digital renderings of The Gathering at South Forsyth - photo by For the FCN Two bills focused on funding options for The Gathering at South Forsyth were recently signed into law. Latest BOC sets new date to hear possible solution for mental health concerns in Forsyth County County Commissioner honored at state conference Local lawmakers reflect on accomplishments during latest session 'That was a disgrace.’ Elected officials have heated exchange at Chamber of Commerce event