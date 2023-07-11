Information from the city of Cumming provides new insight into the recent shake-up at the Cumming Police Department.
City emails provide background for Cumming Police chief shake-up
New information uncovered in open records request
Latest
-
How does Forsyth County handle the treatment of drinking water?
-
'We basically farm bacteria.' How Forsyth County treats wastewater to make it fit for the environment
-
Cumming police chief fired. Catch up here on what happened and why
-
Here are the reasons Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow said David Marsh was replaced as police chief