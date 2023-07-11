By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
City emails provide background for Cumming Police chief shake-up
New information uncovered in open records request
Cumming Police Department
The Cumming Police Department is located at 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd in downtown Cumming. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Information from the city of Cumming provides new insight into the recent shake-up at the Cumming Police Department.