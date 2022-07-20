City OKs agreement with development that will lower rent for local law enforcement

A development under construction in the city will provide discounted rent for members of law enforcement after a recent agreement with the city of Cumming.



At the Cumming City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 19, members of the council voted 4-0, with Councilman Christopher Light recused, to amend a zoning condition for The Foundry at Mashburn Village, a residential component of the overall development located between Hwy. 9 and Veterans Memorial Boulevard, to provide a discounted rent rate for up to five of the development’s units to law enforcement officers.

Mayor Troy Brumbalow said the development was one of several in the area he had talked to that would soon offer a lower rate for officers.

“This is something that [Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman] and I talked about, and so I went back to people that had already had zonings in the city and asked them would they be willing to do this, and every single person I have asked has said, ‘Yes, absolutely,’” Brumbalow said. “This is the first of many.”

Brumbalow applauded the developer for agreeing to the change, which he said they were not required to do. He said City Attorney Kevin Tallant worked to make sure the agreement was part of a zoning condition, rather than an agreement with the developer, so the discount would stay even if the development was sold.



