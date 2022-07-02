City OKs permit for massage business on Market Place Boulevard

A massage practice is one step closer to opening its doors in the Cumming City Council after acquiring a conditional-use permit at the latest council meeting on Tuesday, June 21.



Sixth Sense Massage, the applicant, is a facility that offers “tailored therapeutic massage, mind-body connection, maintenance and workshops” and is working to set up shop at 1580 Market Place Boulevard.

One of the owners, Bradlee Morgan, spoke before the council in favor of the application, saying “we’re not a parlor; we’re a practice.”

According to Morgan, Sixth Sense was focused on working with chiropractors, physical therapists, and other medical practitioners to become a referral for patients in Forsyth County.

He said he and his other business partners have gone through “massive amounts of education” to learn how to do soft tissue and muscle manipulation and, in accordance with state law, all massage therapists at the practice would hold valid licenses.

Morgan said employees at Sixth Sense would be primarily focusing on soft tissue and muscle manipulation, but they could expand their services to things like dry needling down the line.

When asked about hours of operation, Morgan said they were looking for hours between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., but it wasn’t set in stone yet.

He also noted the property was close to Massage Envy on Market Place Boulevard, but he had chosen the location “for the synergies that are there” and he “[welcomed] the competition.”

According to Morgan, Sixth Sense is located close to businesses like physical therapists.

“A lot of my clients … are mechanics; I work [with] a lot with athletes … [and] people that are sitting desks all day doing a lot of brain work,” Morgan said. “These individuals have a lot of dysfunctions going on inside of their muscles.”



