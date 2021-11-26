City’s annexation notification process focus of county’s latest work session

Frustrations over a proposed neighborhood in the city of Cumming were high at a recent Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting.

During a work session on Tuesday, Nov. 23, commissioners discussed the possibility of using the county’s notification system to ensure residents are aware when an annexation request for property in the city of Cumming has been requested.

The issue was tied to the Cumming City Council’s public hearing on Nov. 16 for a proposal to rezone 78 acres at 1785 and 1735 Pilgrim Road.

The request proposed a rezoning from single-family residential district (R-1) to moderate-density residential district (R-2) with concurrent variances for a residential use with a mixture of housing types and a total of 176 units for a density of 2.25 units per acre.

Residents living next to the property said during the work session Tuesday that they had no prior knowledge of the rezoning request or the annexation.

The land off Pilgrim Road became part of the city in 2019 as a part of a total of 113.5 acres, which included the Sawnee View Memorial Gardens cemetery. At the time of annexation, the property was rezoned to the city’s annexed property (AP) district.

During the city’s public hearing, neighbors opposed to the project raised issues with the placement of signage for the zoning, which several speakers said was hard to see from Pilgrim Road, and they also had concerns for the density of the project.

“After watching the city council meeting [on Tuesday, Nov. 16], I really felt … that maybe we needed a policy ourselves of how we can help,” said Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills. “I felt like these taxpayers are not being represented correctly.”

County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the county could “utilize [its] own notification process to ensure that nearby or affected property owners … are placed on notice of the annexation.”

Jarrard stated the notification requirements of the city are the same as the county, but he said that the county typically goes “above and beyond” with public participation meetings, legal ads and signage.

He said he didn’t know if the city had as “robust” of a notification process as the county.

Mills said she was “all for property rights,” but she didn’t “understand why only one set of property rights matter.”

“I think that it’s a balance of property rights and … I think that it gets really lopsided when you do the annexation and the only property rights that appear to matter are the ones that can vote for you,” Mills said. “I don’t think that’s fair at all.”

“It’s somewhat deceiving in that when an annexation comes in and they say, ‘Well, we just want to be annexed, nothing’s happening,’” she said. “But then … they come in [later] for the two and a half units per acre.”

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said the board has been working to speak with the county’s state delegation about “trying to even this playing field” between annexations from Forsyth County.

She said she believed that it could be “an important part of this balancing act” by placing the city in charge of notifying property owners near annexation applicants based on distance, specifically 500 feet, instead of directly abutting neighbors.

“I think that what I observed the other night in the [city council] meeting, there was clearly petitioning on behalf of the applicant to get what they wanted,” Semanson said. “This is hogwash.”

District 2 Commissioner Alfred John said that in “most jurisdictions,” cities have more stringent requirements than their county counterparts, which is why cities have historically had the ability to annex property.

“In our case, it’s just the opposite,” John said. “…The city is far more permissive than what the county is, so that’s why you’re seeing a flood of those annexations. The best we can hope to do is inform our residents.”