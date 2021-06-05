Clark named director of personnel services for Forsyth County government

Charity Clark has been appointed to the position of director of the Personnel Services Department for Forsyth County government beginning on June 7.

Clark will be replacing retiring Director Pat Carson who served in the role since 2002.

“Charity’s previous experience in county government human resources and her understanding of county operations make her an ideal candidate for managing Personnel Services,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “We look forward to working with her in this new role.”

Clark has served as the Forsyth County Risk and Safety Manager for 13 years. In that role, Clark was responsible for leading the county in its transition from a fully insured Workers’ Compensation Program to being self-insured in 2014, bringing a savings of over $1 million since the transition.

She was named Risk Professional of the Year in 2018 by the Georgia Public Risk Management Association and was also awarded the Safety and Risk Leadership Award by Local Government Risk Management Services.

Previous to Forsyth County, Clark served as Human Resources Director for Dawson County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from North Georgia College & State University and a Master of Business Administration from Brenau University.

She holds certifications as a Project and Program Manager from Steven’s Institute of Technology and a professional designation as a Certified Workers’ Compensation Professional.

Forsyth County Personnel Services provides a wide scope of human resource services and programs to the employees of Forsyth County government with the purpose of enhancing the delivery of local governmental services to the citizens of the County.