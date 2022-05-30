Commissioners approve $1 million in water, sewer upgrades

At a work session on Tuesday, May 24, Forsyth County commissioners approved task and work orders, bringing needed upgrades to water and sewer projects around the county.



Other issues discussed were the Polo Fields and short-term rentals.

All items were approved with a 4-0 vote, with District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson absent, unless stated otherwise.

Sewer and water projects

Commissioners approved a task order with ESG Engineering Inc., regarding owner advisor services for the Fowler Wastewater Reclamation Facility’s project to return flow to Lake Lanier in the not to exceed the amount of $1,016,160.

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said it was “so nice” to have money from the state to help pay for the project, referencing Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement in February to award Forsyth County $32.6 million for future water and sewer infrastructure upgrades and projects.

“That’s great. Just happy to have [that money],” Mills said.

County Manager Kevin Tanner said he believed the money would be reimbursed by the federal funds.

Regarding the Forsyth County Water Treatment Plant off Antioch Road, commissioners also approved multiple items that will help renovate and upgrade the facility.

As presented by Director of Water and Sewer Barry Lucas, commissioners approved an emergency construction work order for replacement valves and indefinite quantities of construction work orders for capacity sharing improvements and a new chemical carrier pipe.

According to Lucas, the capacity sharing improvements will provide the transfer of about 4 million gallons of settled water a day for treatment.

The pipeline will replace buried piping installed in 2000 that has had “numerous leaks in recent years.”



