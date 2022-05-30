Commissioners approve $1 million in water, sewer upgrades

At a work session on Tuesday, May 24, Forsyth County commissioners approved task and work orders, bringing needed upgrades to water and sewer projects around the county.
Other issues discussed were the Polo Fields and short-term rentals.
All items were approved with a 4-0 vote, with District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson absent, unless stated otherwise.
Sewer and water projects
Commissioners approved a task order with ESG Engineering Inc., regarding owner advisor services for the Fowler Wastewater Reclamation Facility’s project to return flow to Lake Lanier in the not to exceed the amount of $1,016,160.
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said it was “so nice” to have money from the state to help pay for the project, referencing Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement in February to award Forsyth County $32.6 million for future water and sewer infrastructure upgrades and projects.
“That’s great. Just happy to have [that money],” Mills said.
County Manager Kevin Tanner said he believed the money would be reimbursed by the federal funds.
Regarding the Forsyth County Water Treatment Plant off Antioch Road, commissioners also approved multiple items that will help renovate and upgrade the facility.
As presented by Director of Water and Sewer Barry Lucas, commissioners approved an emergency construction work order for replacement valves and indefinite quantities of construction work orders for capacity sharing improvements and a new chemical carrier pipe.
According to Lucas, the capacity sharing improvements will provide the transfer of about 4 million gallons of settled water a day for treatment.
The pipeline will replace buried piping installed in 2000 that has had “numerous leaks in recent years.”
The Polo Fields
At a meeting in March, commissioners voted to purchase the Polo Fields from current owners, Mike and Kim Domenicone, and removing the contingency in the purchasing agreement that required the sale of 57 acres of land for the proposed Denmark Park.
At a parks board meeting on May 4, Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said the county would be closing on the Polo Fields soon.
At the May 24 work session, County Attorney Ken Jarrard said the owners were dealing with “some tax issues” that were occurring because of the sale.
Commissioners voted to modify the sale of property and county acquisition of the property to move the closing deadline for the sale to July 8 instead of the original date in June.
Short-term rentals
Commissioners also discussed requiring owners of short-term rental establishments in the county to display permits on the property.
Semanson said the idea was brought forth so there could be a “communication link” between the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and code enforcement so deputies can efficiently relay information to code enforcement if a complaint is made during the weekend. Code enforcement does not work on weekends.
Semanson explained that this would be like restaurants posting business licenses on the wall of their establishment.
Commissioners voted to bring this item back to another work session, as the idea would necessitate a modification to the code to include language requiring that a permit needed to be displayed.
The motion was approved with a 4-0 vote with District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent absent.