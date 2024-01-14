By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Commissioners approve $114 million new administration building, but decision isn’t final
01142024ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
Elevation rendering of the now-approved Forsyth County Administration Building. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
In a split decision, the Board of Commissioners voted to approve a construction contract to begin work on a new government campus.